BRIGHTON, Colo. — Traffic is down to one lane after a crash at Highway 85 and Denver on Wednesday afternoon.

Single vehicle crash at Hwy 85 & Denver. Traffic down to one lane. Firefighters work to pickup fallen machinery. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/DwuWfXQECu — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) June 21, 2017

According to a tweet issued at 1:18 p.m. by the Brighton Fire Department, only one vehicle was involved in the crash and there were no injuries.

Firefighters are working to clean up the area.

There is no estimated time for the road to fully reopen and the identity of the driver has not been released.