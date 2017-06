Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado Parent has put together their list of Family Favorites. Winners are voted for by the readers and there are 80 categories.

It's any easy way for parents to cut through what the best places and services are in town.

Go to coloradoparent.com to sign up for the sneak peek email to find out early who won in each category. The issue will be available June 27th. You can get it at King Soopers, Safeway, and libraries.