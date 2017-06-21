× Broncos announce Women’s Workout Series

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The first Denver Broncos Fit Women’s Workout Series event of the year is Thursday at UCHealth Training Center’s Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse.

The Women’s Workout Series will consist of three events each geared toward providing female Broncos fans with the opportunity to participate in fitness activities alongside Broncos players and personnel.

The first event is a one-hour Zumba workout led by 24 Hour Fitness instructors that will include Broncos players performing the dance-inspired workout alongside participants. It begins at 6:00 p.m. and fans are encouraged to visit the Broncos website to register.

The other events are yoga on Thursday, July 13, and a football skills combine on Saturday, September 23.