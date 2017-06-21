Beware of Vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The use of e-cigarettes — or vaping — is skyrocketing among Colorado youth, and parents may not understand the dangers it poses to teenagers.

Gabriel Kaplan from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment discusses this important issue.

More young people are now vaping than smoking, and there are five key points that parents need to understand about these new products:

Because vaping is relatively new, the long-term health effects won’t be known for a long time -- yet preliminary research shows plenty of cause for concern. Young people who vape are nearly five times more likely to start smoking cigarettes. Most vapes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and harmful to teenagers’ developing brains. Vaping devices can also be used to ingest cannabis-based substances, which also poses risks to the adolescent brain. The federal Food and Drug Administration has begun the slow process of regulating the vaping industry, but for now, vaping companies don’t have to follow safety guidelines or disclose the ingredients in e-liquid. The secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes is not harmless -- studies have shown that inhaling secondhand vapor can be harmful to human health.

You can find more information at : http://enoughwiththepuff.com/category/vape-get-the-facts.