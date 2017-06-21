Aurora City Council approves putting racetrack measure on ballot

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council approved a ballot measure for the November ballot on whether residents approve of an entertainment district that could be anchored by a racetrack.

The entertainment district will be on a 1,700-acre plot of land east of Hudson Road and north of Interstate 70, in the northeast part of the city and southeast of Denver International Airport.

The council approved putting the measure on the ballot, 7-3, during a vote at Monday’s meeting. A similar measure in 2015 was defeated.

Voters will be asked to overturn a 1999 charter provision that keeps the city from offering subsidies or incentives to motorsports facilities.