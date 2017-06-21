Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready to be attacked with great beer, cheesy comfort food and top-notch films as Copper Mountain hosts the inaugural Attack of the Big Beers Festival, June 24-25. The two-day festival brings together the best of craft beer, a delectable menu of artisan grilled cheese sandwiches and a series of films produced by Rocky Mountain filmmakers. The sampling event takes place on Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m. In the evening, attendees can enjoy movies from Rocky Mountain filmmakers courtesy of Big Loud Films and the Denver Film Collective. Tasting tickets for Attack of the Big Beers Festival are $1 each, with most samples ranging in cost from two to four tickets. Souvenir tasting glasses are free with advanced ticket purchase or $5 on the day of the event. The film festival is free.