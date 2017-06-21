× Amazon to launch “try before you buy” service for Prime customers

For those who prefer the online convenience of clothes shopping but hate the gamble of an unflattering fit, Amazon is set to launch a “try before you buy” approach to your wardrobe wishlist.

Amazon Prime Wardrobe, according to the site, allows Prime members to order clothing, shoes and accessories at no upfront charge.

Once you’ve received your box of choices, customers have seven days to decide what to keep and what to return.

Prime Wardrobe will be available only to Prime members and includes over a million items eligible for the love it or leave it program.

Customers will receive 10 percent off if they choose to keep at least three of the four items shipped to them or 20 percent off five items or more.

If the items included in the wardrobe box don’t appeal to you, a prepaid label and resealable box are provided to ship back the undesirable items for free.

Prime Wardrobe hasn’t yet launched but may be on the path to taking on companies like Stitch Fix, DailyLook and Trunk Club, all of which follow the same “try before you buy” model.