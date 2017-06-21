Aggressive escaped bull shot and killed in Penrose

PENROSE, Colo. — An aggressive bull that escaped and was on the loose was shot and killed on Wednesday morning in Penrose, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said.

Because the bull posed an “extreme public safety hazard,” the bull was put down after it was seen running through private pastures with other animals.

The bull was last seen in the tiny town of Penrose on Highway 50 between Pueblo and Canon City on Tuesday morning.

It was described as being aggressive toward people and animals.