Are you looking for that "purrfect" pet? You're in luck: June is Adopt a Shelter Cat Month. Joan Thielen from The Dumb Friends League joined us with a cute friend to tell us more.

For more information about adoptable pets, volunteering, or all the great programs they offer, just visit ddfl.org or call the Dumb Friends League at (303)751-5572. And remember to follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.