2 Your Health: Consumer Reports Sunscreen Test

Consumer Reports experts tested sunscreen lotions and sprays to find which ones offer the best protection and best value. If you think all sunscreens are created equal, think again. For the fifth year in a row, Consumer Reports finds some sunscreens during testing failed to provide the level of protection promised on the package. In fact, of the 58 products in CR`s ratings, 20 tested at less than half of their labeled SPF number. Check out their top picks for protection and value.

Of course, using the best sunscreen won't protect your skin if you're not using it properly. Consumer Reports suggests applying at least one teaspoon to each body part 15-30 minutes before going out, and reapplying every two hours.