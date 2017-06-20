Woman hit by ‘stray bullet’ at campsite in Red Feather Lakes

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A woman had to be airlifted to the hospital after an accidental shooting at a campsite in Red Feather Lakes Saturday night.

The woman was shot in the upper thigh while camping in the Swamp Creek area, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

There was no cell phone reception in the area, so the other campers had to drive the injured woman several miles before they could call for help, the sheriff’s office said. Fortunately, the injury was non-life threatening.

Several campers in the area told investigators multiple people had been firing weapons throughout the day.

The sheriff’s office said they believe the woman’s injury was the result of someone being reckless with a gun, but couldn’t determine the source of the stray bullet.

“The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Forest Service would like to remind residents and visitors to understand safe shooting practices before going to your Forests and Grassland,” officials said.

Under federal law, recreational shooting can take place on the National Forests and Grasslands under these conditions:

You are at least 150 yards from a residence, building, campsite, developed recreation area or occupied area.

You are not shooting across or on a National Forest System Road or an adjacent body of water.

You are not shooting into or within a cave.

You are not shooting in any manner or place where any person, property or resource is exposed to injury or damage as a result of such discharge.

You are not firing any tracer bullet or incendiary ammunition.

Also, you may not possess an open container of an alcoholic beverage while discharging a firearm.

More information on target shooting is available on the Forest Service website.

The Forest Service recommends trying the Baker Draw Designated Shooting Area in Weld County or going to a shooting range. You can find a shooting range in Colorado online at Colorado Parks & Wildlife.