Water World taking part in “World’s Largest Swim Lesson” attempt

FEDERAL HEIGHTS, Colo. — Hyland Hills Water World is asking swimmers of all ages to take part in an attempt for the World’s Largest Swim Lesson. Water World is joining other aquatic organizations for the event on Thursday, June 22.

Tens of thousand of kids and adults are expected in the global record attempt to create awareness of the importance of swim lessons. The lesson at Water World starts at 10:00 a.m. and ends at 10:30 a.m.

Research shows participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce risk of drowning by 88 percent among children aged 1 to 4, yet many kids do not receive formal swimming or water safety training.

Water World will also reveal it’s new mascot that day.