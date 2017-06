× Von Miller Hosts Annual Football Camp

Englewood, CO – The second annual Von Miller youth ProCamp was held today at Englewood High School. Miller and the Broncos finished organized team activities and broke for Summer vacation last week. The camp has over 550 young football players anxiously learning from the Super Bowl 50 most valuable player.

VOn Miller @ProCamps underway at Englewood HS. @KDVR Fox31 proud to be an official media sponsor. pic.twitter.com/5xa9dXLSx4 — Nick Griffith (@NickGriffithTV) June 20, 2017