United Pet Group recalls more rawhide chew products

WASHINGTON — United Pet Group is expanding its recall of multiple brands of packaged rawhide dog chew products. The recall now includes the retail partners’ private label brands.

American Beefhide, Digest-eeze and Healthy Hide were previously under recall.

Now private labels are recalled, including Companion, Dentley’s, Enzadent, Dentahex, Essential Everday, Good Lovin’, Petco, Hill Country Fare and Priority Pet.

The recall was initiated after United Pet Group found some manufacturing facilities in Mexico and Colombia, and a supplier in Brazil, were using an ammonium compound mixture when making the rawhide chews.

That compound is approved for cleaning food processing equipment, but has not been approved in the U.S. for use in animal toys and treats.

Exposure to the ammonium mixture can cause reduced appetite, diarrhea and vomiting.

All of the dog chews included in the recall have expiration dates ranging from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020 on the back of the packaging.

Anyone with the rawhide products should throw it away or return it where it was purchased for a full refund.