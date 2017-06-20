Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Paula joined Brian Rossi at his restaurant Adelita's to talk about the 4th Annual Denver Taco Fest. Fifty restaurants will be serving tacos at the Taco Fest, and they'll have entertainment like Lucha Libre wrestling, chihuahua racing, live music, and more. Mexico in a Bottle, a group from San Francisco, is coming for the Tequila Expo to give people samples of top-quality tequilas.

Colorado's Best Deals offers two tickets to the Denver Taco Festival and Mexico in a Bottle for only $25. To learn more about the event, visit DenverTacoFestival.com