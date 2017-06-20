× Freight train derails in Boulder, nearby business evacuated

BOULDER, Colo. — A freight train derailed in Boulder Tuesday afternoon. Police asked people to avoid Arapahoe Avenue between 55th and 63rd.

Emergency crews along with hazardous materials teams were responding.

Boulder police announced the following road closures:

55th closed between Central and Aprapahoe

63rd closed between Valmont and Arapahoe

Stazio Drive closed between Valmont and 63rd

