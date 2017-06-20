The ‘Oh My Gawd’ rodeo needs YOUR help!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-- A symbol of the American West is fading away from one of Colorado's historic mountain towns.

For the last 20 years, the 'Oh My Gawd' rodeo lit up Clear Creek County every Friday night during the month of June. It became a tradition for folks in the area.

But after years of hard work, the rodeo's creators decided to hang up their cowboy hats. The last 'Oh My Gawd' rodeo was held this past weekend.

"A lot of us are getting a little older," said Biff Eckles with a chuckle. '[We're] not as spry and we’re looking for some new blood to come in and we can pass the torch to".

Eckles and others are hoping someone with an interest in rodeos will show some interest. If you're intrigued, you can contact Eckles via Laura Allen at 303-567-4822.

