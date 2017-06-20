Take the Stairs Tuesday

Posted 11:23 am, June 20, 2017, by

It's Take the Stairs Tuesday, and Joana is out at the Capital Building with some tips on how to make the most out of an outdoor workout.

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday: Up the Intensity

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Colorado’s Best

    Take the Stairs Tuesday

  • Daybreak

    Take the Stairs Tuesday