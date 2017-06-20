Suspect in deadly Aurora shooting arrested on RTD bus

AURORA, Colo. — One person was killed after a shooting on Monday night, the Aurora Police Department said.

Officers responded to a home in the 1900 block of South Ouray Street near East Iliff Avenue and South Buckley Road about 5:30 p.m. on a report of someone being shot.

Officers found a man in the driveway suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officers were able to get a good description of the shooter and found him a short distance away from the scene on an RTD bus. He was taken into custody without incident.

The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released. The circumstances that led to the shooting have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6117.