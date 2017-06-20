Survey lists Pueblo among worst American cities to live in

PUEBLO, Colo. — A survey by 24/7 Wall Street named Pueblo the 19th worst American city to live in.

The list reviewed data on more than 551 U.S. cities with populations of 65,000 or more as measured by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The review looked at crime rates, employment growth, access to restaurants and attractions, educational attainment, and housing affordability.

The list marks Pueblo low in the educational attainment category, saying only 18.4 percent of adults have a bachelor’s degree.

According to the survey, with just two colleges or universities in Pueblo County, it is among the least of any county when adjusted for population.

Pueblo also made its way on the list because of its poverty levels.

According to 24/7 Wall Street, one in four of Pueblo’s residents live in poverty, compared to approximately one in seven nationwide.

It cites the lack of education opportunities as a contributing factor.

“Lower education attainment rates often result in lower incomes, and Pueblo is no exception,” according to the survey.

The top 10 worst American cities to live in are: Detroit; Birmingham, Alabama; Flint, Michigan; St. Louis; Memphis, Tennessee; Milwaukee; Albany, Georgia; Hartford, Connecticut; Merced, California; and Wilmington, Delaware.