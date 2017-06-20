Summer Grilling

Chef Ryan Wolf from Mount Vernon Country Club shows us how to grill a Panzanella salad.
Grilled Panzanella Salad
Prep time 30 minutes
Serves 5
Salad
1 small Boule
¾ cup oven roasted red tomatoes, cut in quarters
¾ cup oven roasted yellow tomatoes, cut in quarters
½ cup small diced red onion
1 teaspoon garlic, minced
½ cup capers (rinsed)
1 cup chopped basil
Vinaigrette
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
2 oz. white balsamic vinegar
4 oz. olive oil
Salt & pepper to taste
Slice the boule into ½ inch slices, brush with olive oil and grill over high heat. Dice the bread into medium sized chunks (6-8 cups) and place in a medium sized bowl.
Dice the tomatoes, onions and garlic according to the recipe and add to the bowl with the bread, stir to combine.
In a separate small bowl, combine the Dijon mustard, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt & pepper, whisk to combine. Pour the finished vinaigrette over the panzanella salad and mix well to marinate.
MVCC membership offers family, food, fun and fitness, with year-round activity offerings, tennis, swimming, swim team, yoga, wellness programs, many dining options and events for all ages on a regular basis. A special Preview Membership is now available for prospective new members to preview this unique, picturesque private club for the remainder of the year with no up-front initiation fee. This special Preview Membership is only available for purchase through July 31, 2017. For more information, call 303-526-0616. MVCC is also available to non-members for rentals for business retreats and meetings, holiday parties and weddings. Visit www.mountvernoncc.com for more details.