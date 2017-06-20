Summer Grilling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Ryan Wolf from Mount Vernon Country Club shows us how to grill a Panzanella salad.

Grilled Panzanella Salad

Prep time 30 minutes

Serves 5

Salad

1 small Boule

¾ cup oven roasted red tomatoes, cut in quarters

¾ cup oven roasted yellow tomatoes, cut in quarters

½ cup small diced red onion

1 teaspoon garlic, minced

½ cup capers (rinsed)

1 cup chopped basil

Vinaigrette

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

2 oz. white balsamic vinegar

4 oz. olive oil

Salt & pepper to taste

Slice the boule into ½ inch slices, brush with olive oil and grill over high heat. Dice the bread into medium sized chunks (6-8 cups) and place in a medium sized bowl.

Dice the tomatoes, onions and garlic according to the recipe and add to the bowl with the bread, stir to combine.

In a separate small bowl, combine the Dijon mustard, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil and salt & pepper, whisk to combine. Pour the finished vinaigrette over the panzanella salad and mix well to marinate.

