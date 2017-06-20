State accuses former daycare owner of child abuse in death of young child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The Colorado Department of Human Services has accused a former daycare owner of child abuse in the death of a 13-month-old baby.

The daycare operator, Stephanie Hill, ran the center out of a home.

In documents obtained by the Problem Solvers, the child suffocated in tangled bedding, which was being used in place of a mattress.

The documents also revealed Hill was cited in October 2016 for violating safe sleep requirements for an infant.

Hill's daycare license has been suspended pending further proceedings.

Denver police said the case remains an "open death investigation."

Our attempts to reach Hill for comment have been unsuccessful.