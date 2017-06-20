Slim Down this Summer for Good

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is officially here! But if you are avoiding going to the pool because you've gained some extra weight, listen up. A Denver medspa has created a powerful combination that kills your fat cells and helps you slim down for good. Jake Simpson joined us from Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic to show off the dramatic results his clients are getting. They've specialized in body contouring for more than 5 years, and are happy to offer the revolutionary SculpSure and LightPod Treatments.

Lohi Lipo Laser Clinic has a great offer for our Colorado's Best viewers: Call now to book your consultation and get the new SculpSure Treatment for just $1,200! Plus, you're going to get three LightPod Sessions to maximize results, an additional savings of $600. This offer is only available to the first 15 callers, so call now at (303)331-2005. You can also find them online at LohiLipoLaser.com.