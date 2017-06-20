Rockies move to top of MLB Power Rankings

DENVER – The red-hot Colorado Rockies have moved to the top of this week’s MLB Power Rankings.

The Rockies have been on a roll this season with the best record in the National League West at 46-26 and have won five straight games.

MLB.com notes that the Rockies have gone “5-1 in consecutive series with last year’s World Series teams, and, most recently, they swept the Giants in a four-game set at home.”

Following the Rockies are the Washington Nationals at 42-28, Houston Astros at 47-24, Los Angeles Dodgers with a record of 45-26, and the Boston Red Sox rounds out the top 5 with a 39-31 record.

The recognition comes after Nolan Arenado completed his first career cycle with a walk-off home run against the Giants at Coors Field on Sunday.