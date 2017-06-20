Rockies frame Nolan Arenado’s gear from walk-off cycle

DENVER – The Rockies will be preserving Nolan Arenado’s dirt and blood-stained jersey from Sunday’s thrilling victory at Coors Field.

The Rockies unveiled the authenticated jersey on Tuesday and put in a frame that features the baseball, pictures from the incredible moment, and other information.

The bloodied #WalkOffCycle jersey has been authenticated and will be preserved for posterity. pic.twitter.com/osoifqJqK7 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 20, 2017

The Rockies third baseman completed the cycle with a three-run homer to help the Rockies stun the Giants and complete a four-game sweep over the San Francisco Giants.

“These fans are the best. We’re winning ballgames, they’re getting loud, man. It’s fun to be in Denver right now,” Arenado said following the amazing victory.

🔉 "These fans are the best. We're winning ballgames, they're getting loud, man. It's fun to be in Denver right now." pic.twitter.com/U4DlsZFY5O — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) June 20, 2017

It was the fourth cycle of the season and only the eighth Rockies history. It was the first walk-off homer to end a cycle since Carlos Gonzales did it in 2010.

Arenado’s cycle was also the 17th in Coors Field history, which ties Fenway Park for the most in an active ballpark, according to ESPN.