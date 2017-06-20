One rescued, residents evacuated from Denver apartment fire

DENVER — One person was rescued and residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in an older building that had been converted to apartments early Tuesday morning, the Denver Fire Department said.

The fire broke out in the 1500 block of Vine Street in the City Park West neighborhood before 4 a.m. and was believed to have started on the back side of the building.

One person was rescued from a balcony. The person was treated for unknown injuries at the scene and released.

Vine Street was closed from East Colfax Avenue to East 17th Avenue, and East 16th Avenue was closed between Vine and Race streets as fire crews mopped up.

Crews were monitoring hot spots and investigating the cause of the fire.