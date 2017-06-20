Raising Canes hiring for 4 new metro locations

DENVER — Raising Cane’s Restaurants is hiring for their new four metro locations.

The Louisiana-based company is hiring 300 crew members for several positions at their new Highlands Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock and Centennial restaurants, which are all scheduled to open this summer.

“We’re looking for friendly, customer-service-oriented crew members to join the Raising Cane’s team,” said Area Director Clint Owens. “We offer competitive pay, a great work environment and a cool company culture that sets us apart from our competitors. We can’t wait to assemble four great crews here in the Denver area.”

Candidates can apply online through caniaccareers.com. The company asks that you search for Highlands Ranch, Parker, Castle Rock and/or Centennial locations, when applying through the website.

Raising Canes says that hourly wages are competitive and based on experience.