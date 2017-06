Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Project Sanctuary helps military families THRIVE through an evidenced-based program built on compassionate advocacy, providing resiliency and reintegration tools, and reestablishing HOPE.

A.R.T. of Project Sanctuary: Assess the family’s needs; Reconnect the family to each other and to the community through our six-day outdoor, therapeutic retreats, and help them Thrive into the future by continuing to walk alongside them for at least two more years after the retreat.