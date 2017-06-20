One dies in Poudre River, 2 rescued from Clear Creek as water levels rise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GOLDEN, Colo. -- The hot temperatures about to set in across the Denver metro area might send people in search of some relief.

Rivers, creeks and streams across the Front Range are running fast and high from a rapid snowmelt.

Swift water teams had to rescue two people from Clear Creek on Monday night. Crews from the Arvada and Golden fire districts responded about 5 p.m., and both people were out of the water by 7 p.m.

Crews used a rope and raft to rescue the two people. No injuries were reported.

The high water dangers are all too evident on the Cache la Poudre in Larimer County.

Two teenagers were pulled out of the water late Sunday in the Watson Lake area after they had been tubing.

They washed over a low-head dam where the river passes under Rist Canyon Road west of Fort Collins.

One of them, an 18-year-old who fell out of his tube and was unresponsive when rescued, died Monday, officials said. His cause of death has not been released.

The other who was on another inner tube, a 16-year-old boy, was rescued about 100 yards upstream of where the 18-year-old was recovered.

The 16-year-old was taken to Poudre Valley Hospital, and was reported to be alert and talking when firefighters rescued him.

The identity of both have not been released.