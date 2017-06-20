Near-record high temperatures for first day of summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The first day of summer is Tuesday and with it will come near-record high temperatures.

The solstice happens at 10:24 p.m., but before that, temperatures will surge into the mid- and upper 90s with just a few late-day clouds.

The high is expected to be 96 degrees at Denver International Airport, the official recording station for the city. The record high for Tuesday is 97 degrees, set in 2007.

Temperatures will stay in the 90s on Wednesday and threaten the record high of 99 set in 2007. Thursday’s record high is 102, set in 2012.

A weak cold front will arrive late Friday with a slightly better chance for scattered afternoon thunderstorms to help with the heat.

The cold front will also reduce high temperatures by more than 20 degrees, bringing low clouds and gusty winds.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. More sunshine returns Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.

