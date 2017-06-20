Hancock’s chief of staff zings 4/20 organizers over Civic Center Park cleanup after PrideFest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- One day after the annual PrideFest weekend at Civic Center Park in downtown Denver ended, Mayor Michael Hancock's chief of staff took to social media to take a veiled shot at the organizers of the 4/20 rally.

Alan Salazar posted to Twitter and Facebook about the pristine condition of the park on Monday.

"Civic Center Park the morning after #Pridefest2017- green and clean. Thanks to the organizers of one of the biggest people events in our city for taking care of the park. LGBTQ folks know how to party and clean up after the party is over. Love em," Salazar wrote on Facebook.

Nice to see Civic Center Park the morning after #PrideFest - Clean & green thanks to organizers who ❤️ #Denver pic.twitter.com/hpKZkSJTIc — Alan Salazar (@AlanSalazarCO) June 19, 2017

About 80 to 100 bags of trash were strewn all over Civic Center Park one day after thousands of people attended the pro-marijuana festival in April.

Denver Parks and Recreation fined the organizers $12,000 and banned it from holding the event for three years as a result of a review ordered by Hancock.

The mayor said the event “experienced notable safety concerns and left the park in disarray.”

Organizers have appealed the fine and ban.