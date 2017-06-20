Mattel debuts new line of Ken dolls — including one with man bun

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Toymaker Mattel has launched a wide-ranging line of new Ken dolls that includes “slim” and “broad” body types, the latter of which is drawing “Dad Bod” comparisions.
On top of that, the dolls are sporting six new hairstyles — including a man bun and cornrows.
The dolls come in seven skin tones.
The move is part of Mattel’s efforts to turn around its core Barbie business.
It comes a year after Mattel unveiled a more diverse crop of Barbies, which helped boost overall Barbie sales by 7 percent from the previous year.
Several people reacted on Twitter to the new man bun Ken doll — and it wasn’t kind.