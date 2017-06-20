Mattel debuts new line of Ken dolls — including one with man bun

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Toymaker Mattel has launched a wide-ranging line of new Ken dolls that includes “slim” and “broad” body types, the latter of which is drawing “Dad Bod” comparisions.

On top of that, the dolls are sporting six new hairstyles — including a man bun and cornrows.

The dolls come in seven skin tones.

The move is part of Mattel’s efforts to turn around its core Barbie business.

It comes a year after Mattel unveiled a more diverse crop of Barbies, which helped boost overall Barbie sales by 7 percent from the previous year.

Several people reacted on Twitter to the new man bun Ken doll — and it wasn’t kind.

The West is doomed – Barbie's Ken doll now comes with a man bun! pic.twitter.com/FhYkIJaj6B — Michael Townley (@Townley_Mick) June 20, 2017

Apparently Mattel has designed a Ken doll with a man bun. What's next? A Ken doll wearing a romper? — Ann (@_theperegrine) June 20, 2017

There's a new Ken doll with a Man Bun. He's paired with Very Sad And Embarrassed Barbie. https://t.co/FDZKGtMWOC — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) June 20, 2017

Nostradamus predicted that the world would end soon after the Ken doll got himself a man bun makeover. https://t.co/ZzMpfb995A — Kirkland Ciccone (@KirklandCiccone) June 20, 2017

There's now a Ken Doll with a man bun. But he doesn't have a neck beard or smell like B.O. So he's still as fake as the original Barbie. — Gary Thompson (@GaryInYourEars) June 20, 2017

Man Bun Ken will be thrown in the fire first 😤🔥 https://t.co/VeizGwiAS3 — Alexxandra❤️ (@AssassinSuicide) June 20, 2017

NO. JUST NO. ⚡️ “There's a new Ken doll with a man bun”https://t.co/NNb3kxmuDR — Paige Gordon-Stewart (@PaigeG_S) June 20, 2017

Man Bun Ken comes with an acoustic guitar, a pack of cigarettes, and a book of love poems. — María (@mbruin95) June 20, 2017

Barbie is releasing a new Ken Doll with a man bun? Wait… we've seen that before… pic.twitter.com/DqJC0VLY8s — 12up (@12upSport) June 20, 2017

Please, please tell me this is fake news…. ⚡️ “There's a new Ken doll with a man bun”https://t.co/DR8PCWl6vP — prsquiresdesigns (@pamelasquires) June 20, 2017