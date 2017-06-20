× Man with ties to Hells Angels charged with attempted murder of Milliken officer

GREELEY, Colo. — A suspected member of the Hells Angels gang is facing several charges, including attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said.

John Lockhart, 36, is alleged to have fired a gun at two vehicles, including an officer’s patrol car.

Lockhart has also been charged with attempted first-degree murder, two counts of vehicular eluding and illegal discharge of a firearm.

On June 11 just after midnight, one of two riders on a motorcycle shot through the back window of a passing SUV, the district attorney’s office said.

About an hour later, a police officer in Milliken spotted the motorcycle near Highway 60 and tried to pull it over, but the rider sped away.

During the chase, the officer thought she heard the motorcycle backfire but later found a bullet in the front grill of the patrol vehicle, prosecutors said.

Two days later, officers saw the motorcycle speeding through Greeley. The rider and passenger got away at speeds of up to 100 mph.

Using surveillance video and the suspect’s Facebook page, police identified the rider as Lockhart and learned of his ties to the Hells Angels Nomads chapter in LaSalle.

Police arrested Lockhart and his passenger, 33-year-old Amber Eaton of Thornton on Wednesday after a search of Lockhart’s home. Eaton was not charged.

Lockhard was booked into the Weld County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.