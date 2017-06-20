× Littleton police officer, national guardsman missing on Mount Elbrus, Russia

MOUNT ELBRUS, RUSSIA – Littleton, Colorado police officer and national guardsman Steven Beare went missing two days ago in a snowstorm somewhere on Mount Elbrus in Russia according to his wife Olivia Beare.

“Search and Rescue was called on the 18th after Steven failed to return to the base camp,” said Olivia. “Unfortunately, the weather has kept SAR from continuing their search and they are on hold.” In addition, Olivia has hired a private group for search and rescue including two helicopters.

Olivia told me the details of Steven’s climb on the phone Tuesday evening. Steven’s plan was to solo climb Mount Elbrus starting on June 14, summit on the 15th, and return to base camp on the 16th. Heavy snow hit the mountain during that time frame and Steven did not report back.

Olivia said, “Steven is a steadfast, resourceful, and efficient mountain climber.” Steven posted this photo from the plane on his way to Elbrus:



I’m friends with mountain guide Rolfe Oostra with 360 Expeditions who was on Elbrus on June 14th when the snowstorm hit. His team did not summit:



Mount Elbrus stands 18,510 feet above sea level and is the highest mountain in Russia and Europe.

The Beare family is accepting donations to assist with the rescue