There's a new hidden camera social experiment for the Yoplait campaign to see if moms would support each other when given the chance. It stars two comedians and mothers known for their hugely successful weekly comedy web series on Facebook. #IMOMSOHARD has generated over 100 million video views! Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are in the middle of a cross country comedy tour, but they made time to chat with us live from Riverside, California.
#IMomSoHard
-
Marlon Wayans at Comedy Works
-
Caroline Rhea at Comedy Works
-
Caroline Rhea at Comedy Works
-
Denver comic Adam Cayton-Holland getting special on Comedy Central
-
Lucia Aniello-Director of “Rough Night”
-
-
“Snatched”- Kathie’s Mom Asks The Questions
-
New Chips Movie-Dax Shepard & Michael Pena Interview
-
Legendary insult comic Don Rickles dies at 90
-
Harlem Globetrotters Coming to Colorado
-
‘Roseanne’ reboot officially coming in 2018
-
-
California deputies go viral with the ‘Cop Romper’
-
Dates announced for ‘Hamilton’ at Buell Theatre in Denver
-
Film on the Rocks releases its summer schedule