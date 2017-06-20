Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There's a new hidden camera social experiment for the Yoplait campaign to see if moms would support each other when given the chance. It stars two comedians and mothers known for their hugely successful weekly comedy web series on Facebook. #IMOMSOHARD has generated over 100 million video views! Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley are in the middle of a cross country comedy tour, but they made time to chat with us live from Riverside, California.