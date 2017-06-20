House demolition may have caused rat infestation in Denver neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – A south Denver neighborhood is dealing with a whole lot of unwanted guests after a vacant home was bulldozed.

The property on East Dickenson Place near East Iliff Avenue and South Colorado Boulevard reportedly sat vacant for 30 years before demolition crews took it down about a month ago.

“Trashed. I mean there were weeds,” neighbor Keith Urstadt told the Problem Solvers, “and it’s been empty. No activity whatsoever.”

Or so he thought.

Since the demolition, Urstadt says the neighborhood has been overrun with rats. There is no proof that they came from the construction site, but he says in the 12 years he’s lived down the street, he has never seen a rat until now.

“When you disrupt the Earth, where do they run? Away. Now they’re shoving them through a live community,” he said.

He says each night he sees groups of 15 to 20 of the rodents running through the streets.

“They’re coming through our yards, our homes,” he said, “This is a health hazard safety issue.”

Urstadt says the rats have dug under his fence and tunneled under his bushes. Not only has he had to fix the holes, but he’s also spent about $250 on rat poison and traps.

“In the last seven days I killed at least 50,” he said.

But, some of the damage they caused can’t be fixed with money.

“They destroyed a bunch of stuff I had in storage that I had of my daughter,” he said.

His daughter died in 2011 while she was in college. Urstadt kept her last belongings in containers in the garage. He says the rats got into the garage, chewed through the containers and destroyed the irreplaceable memorabilia.

The still grieving father became emotional when explaining what the rats did to her belongings.

“It’s not fair. But I had to throw it away. Can’t keep it,” he said.

Now, he’s hoping his story will encourage Denver to change the rules when it comes to demolition.

“They need to put a stipulation before they start any excavating or demolishing,” he said, “they need to go in there and fumigate the place and kill the rodents in there before the start excavating.”

Denver’s Department of Environmental Health says it will send staff to the neighborhood on Wednesday to check out the problem and to coach neighbors through the infestation.

The city advises anyone with significant damage from infestations stemming from construction to contact an attorney if they wish to recoup their losses. Some homeowners' insurance policies may also cover expenses.

If you are experiencing problems with rats in your neighborhood, you should remove all possible food sources from your property. If the rats have nothing to eat, experts say they should move on within a few days.