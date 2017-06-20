Hippo Health launches on-demand health care service for Coloradans

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado-based Hippo Health on Tuesday announced the launch of its on-demand medical care service, available across the state.

Hippo Health is a secure, affordable and easy-to-use tele-medicine service connecting Coloradans with local, board-certified emergency physicians.

Subscribers will have unlimited access to physicians from 8 a.m. until midnight.

The service costs $19 per month for individuals and $37 per month for families of up to seven. To add an additional family member, it’s $5 per month.

Users are not required to have health insurance to use Hippo Heath and users can also pay with a flexible spending account or health savings account.

Hippo Heath was founded in 2016 by a group of Colorado physicians.