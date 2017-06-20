California man kills his 2 children, hangs himself on Father’s Day

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Two young children in Santa Rosa, California, were killed over the weekend, apparently by their own father, before he took his own life, KRON reports.

Deputies with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home of Alvaro Camara, 40, on Monday morning for a welfare check.

Camara’s two children, a 6-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son, spent Father’s Day with him. He was supposed to drop the kids off at their mother’s house Sunday night but never did.

Camara was married but had been separated from his wife for six months.

Deputies found Camara and his children dead inside the home. Camara had hung himself in a bedroom; the bodies of his daughter and son were nearby.

Deputies believe Camara killed them before taking his own life. Deputies aren’t saying how the children died.

Neighbors tell KRON that Camara had only lived there for a few months, but the arguments between him and his wife were intense on several occasions.

Deputies said Camara and the children’s mother were involved in a custody dispute before the apparent double murder-suicide.