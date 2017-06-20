Extras needed for train robbery re-enactment in Durango

DURANGO, Colo. — The Travel Channel is looking for extras to play outlaws and passengers in a re-enactment of a train robbery involving infamous outlaw Butch Cassidy.

A crew from the channel’s “Expedition Unknown” will be shooting at the Durango Train Depot, where the Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railroad is based, among other spots in the area, on Sunday, the Durango Herald reports.

They’ll be recreating a 1899 train robbery in Wyoming in which masked bandits associated with the Butch Cassidy Gang flagged down a Union Pacific train and stole $50,000 worth of cash and gold.

While Cassidy was considered the mastermind, it’s unlikely he was there the day of the robbery.

According to the casting call, the TV show is looking for a tough but gentlemanly outlaw type in his 20s or 30s. Actors who have experience with horses, guns and other re-enactments are a plus.

They’re also looking for five men to play cowboys, a sheriff and conductor, as well as two to four women.

No word on the pay rate, but actors with their own period costumes are highly appreciated.

Interested actors can email headshots, resumes and a photos of their period costumes.