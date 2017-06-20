Mother, 3 children from El Paso County killed in Wyoming head-on collision

BAGGS, Wyo. — A woman and her three children were killed in a head-on collision in Wyoming last week that claimed five lives, the Wyoming State Patrol said.

The crash happened about 3 p.m. Friday on Wyoming 789 near Baggs, just over the Colorado border north of Craig.

Officials said a 2010 Nissan Armada crossed the center line and into oncoming traffic before colliding with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Both vehicles were engulfed in flames when troopers arrived.

The driver of the Nissan Armada was identified as 44-year-old Heather White of Peyton in El Paso County. Three of her children — 16-year-old Bruce White, 15-year-old Meagan White and 12-year-old Scott White — also died.

The driver of the Silverado was identified as 27-year-old Eric Hagen of Casper, Wyoming. He was pulled from the burning truck and flown to a Denver hospital.

A passenger in the Silverado, 28-year-old Katie O’Keefe of Casper, also died.

The Wyoming State Patrol said driver inattention and speed by White are being investigated as contributing factors in the crash.

“This is hurting me and my wife more than I can verbalize,” said Scott Bottoms, pastor at the Church at Briargate where the family attended. “We have extremely heavy and broken hearts from this.”

Gordon White, the husband and father to four killed in the crash, is grieving, Bottoms told KRDO.

“He is hurting more than any human should have to hurt, but that’s where we all have to stand together and we pray for each other, and we love each other and we stand with each other,” Bottoms said.

The four were returning from a youth camp before the crash, Bottoms said.

“It was very sudden, it was horrific, it was tragic, but it doesn’t look like that the family had suffered in the process,” Bottoms said.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Radiant Church at 4020 Maizeland Road.