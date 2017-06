BRIGHTON, Colo. — A dumpster fire at Brighton High School sent a large plume of black smoke into the air that was visible for miles on Tuesday morning.

Crews responding to dumpster fire at 270 S 8th pic.twitter.com/ncO7k63ICQ — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) June 20, 2017

The fire was reported after 10 a.m. at the school at 270 S. Eighth Ave.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and crews were checking the adjacent building to make sure the fire did not spread.

Fire is under control. Crews are walking through the building pic.twitter.com/BzDx862XSi — Natalie Ridderbos (@BrightonFirePIO) June 20, 2017

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.