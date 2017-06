Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today is the first official day of Summer! What better way to celebrate the warmer weather than with some brunch and ice cold cocktails? Chef Joseph Strelnik joined us with some great recipes from one of Denver's newest breakfast restaurant Morning Collective.

Morning Collective is located at Evans and Broadway. They are open daily from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For more information, head to MorningCollective.com.