Cooking Classes for Kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sticky Fingers Cooking School shows us how to get kids involved in cooking.

Sticky Fingers still have some space available for some of their camps. You can find more information at https://stickyfingerscooking.com/camps/colorado

They have all different types of themes: Breakfast Club, STEAM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Art, Math), Farm to Table, TV Network Cooking Camp and Cooks & Books and International Cooking Camp. You can also sign up to get new recipes each week, just go to SFC website to sign up and get new recipes each week: https://stickyfingerscooking.com/recipes.