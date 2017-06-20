Boulder Reservoir swim area closed due to bacteria levels

BOULDER, Colo. – The Boulder Reservoir swimming area closed on Tuesday after officials found elevated levels of bacteria.

The swim area, located at 5565 N. 51st St., will remain closed until at least noon on Wednesday. Officials will continue to monitor the water for bacteria levels.

The area will reopen once officials decide the levels are back down to “acceptable levels,” officials said.

The shutdown came on Tuesday afternoon as record high temperatures in the upper 90s hit the front range.

City officials suspect that the increased levels are possibly the result of wildlife activity in the area.