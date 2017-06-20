× Aggressive bull on the loose in Penrose, sheriff warns

PENROSE, Colo. — There’s an aggressive bull on the loose in Penrose and the sheriff’s office is warning people to steer clear of it.

Penrose is between Pueblo and Canon City on Highway 50.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said the large bull was last seen heading south on M Street from 16th Street. That is South of Highway 50.

stated on Facebook.

Edwards said the bull got out Tuesday morning.

“This is a full-size year-and-a-half-old aggressive bull,” wrote on Facebook.

Davis-Suddoth said bull fighters and bull riders are out looking for the animal.

“If anyone sees the animal, please do not approach it, call us,” the sheriff’s office said.

To report a sighting, call 719-784-3411 and press 1 at recording.