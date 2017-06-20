Adopted deaf boy is ecstatic when Mickey and Minnie sign with him

ANAHEIM, Calif. — A little boy involved in a group that helps abused, neglected, and at-risk children was treated to a heartwarming surprise during a recent trip to Disneyland.

The young boy, who is mostly deaf, was on special trip for foster and adoptive families, according to organizers with Olive Crest.

The boy got the chance to meet Mickey, Minnie and Pluto — and was thrilled when the cast members communicated with him in sign language.

They signed “It’s nice to meet you” and “I love you.”

A caseworker said the boy’s reaction says it all.

We think those cast members deserve a big round of applause — especially because the whole thing was unplanned!

“The family arranged to have an ASL translator present during this trip to Disneyland, however, the characters were not briefed on the visit before the child got there,” a spokesperson told FOX31 Denver.

The boy’s caseworker said an ASL translator was behind him, signing to the characters so they could copy her and communicate with the little guy.

The video has been viewed more than 395,000 times on Olive Crest’s Facebook page.

“Every year, we send kids and families in our foster and adoption programs to Disneyland to help create positive memories that they can look back on,” a spokesperson for Olive Crest stated. “Many of the kids we serve have suffered from abuse and/or neglect, so it is our goal to keep them safe and also help find strong families who can take them in as their own. Although we cannot disclose the details of this particular child’s history, he does fall into those categories.”

Now Olive Crest is hoping the viral video might will catch the attention of talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

They posted a picture of the boy with his adopted family and the caption “Hey Ellen DeGeneres, this little boy’s family LOVES your show!”