57 degrees on the summit of Pikes Peak

PIKES PEAK SUMMIT 14,115FT – The thermometer reached 57 degrees at 1:15pm this afternoon.

The low temperature on the summit has not dropped to freezing in over 48 hours.

Under perfectly normal atmospheric conditions the temperature decreases 5 degrees per 1,000 feet you ascend in the Troposphere (where we live). The summit of Pikes Peak (14,115ft) is about 9,000 vertical feet higher than Denver (5,280ft). If you do the math in reverse then Denver should be roughly 45 degrees warmer than Pikes Peak or near 102. So far the high temp is 98 at DIA – a record high.