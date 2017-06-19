Washington Park revamp begins

DENVER — Crews on Monday will begin what the city of Denver is calling a face-lift for Washington Park.

The work should make the trails safer, but for drivers, the park is going to be a pain for the next four weeks.

Denver Parks and Recreation has been using cones for years to make more room for runners, walkers and bikers.

But starting Monday, crews will start erasing the old lane lines, then paint permanent markings.

Crews will take out all of the parallel parking along the loop road. The city is also going to clean up the crosswalks to make intersections safer.

The park will remain open, though there will be congestion until the work is completed.