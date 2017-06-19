Vice President Pence visiting Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Vice President Mike Pence is making a trip to Colorado Springs this week.

Pence is expected to speak at Focus on the Family’s 40th anniversary celebration on Friday, June 23. The group says Pence will speak around 10 or 10:30 a.m., but that is subject to change.

Pence’s political stances often align with Focus on the Family, which is headquartered in Colorado Springs. Both oppose abortion and greater rights for the LGBT community.

In a March 2017 blog post, the group’s vice president of Family Ministries supported Pence and his wife’s approach to boundaries in marriages.