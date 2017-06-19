Vehicle crashes into Lakewood gun shop in attempted smash-and-grab

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Suspects tried to ram a vehicle into a gun shop in an attempted smash-and-grab early Monday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The Jeep, which was believed to have been stolen, was stopped by metal posts in front of Green Mountain Guns at 3355 S. Yarrow St. near U.S. 285 and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

At least two suspects got out of the Jeep, got into another vehicle and fled the scene, police said.

The Jeep did not get into the store and no guns were taken. Police have not released a description of the suspects or the second vehicle.

On June 5, police checked on gun stores in the city after an attempted smash-and-grab at The Gun Room.

An officer saw two vehicle drive into the parking lot of Green Mountain Guns. A male approached the front of the store and pulled on the front doors, police said.

Officers then arrested two people in the vehicles, which had been reported stolen.